Barbora Krejcikova (No. 12 ranking) will take on Jelena Ostapenko (No. 17) in the final of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Sunday, June 25.

With -145 odds, Krejcikova is the favorite against Ostapenko in this tournament final against the underdog, who is +115.

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham

The Viking Classic Birmingham Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, June 25

Sunday, June 25 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has a 59.2% chance to win.

Barbora Krejcikova Jelena Ostapenko -145 Odds to Win Match +115 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 52.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.5

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

Krejcikova defeated Lin Zhu 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Ostapenko made it to the finals by defeating No. 21-ranked Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday.

Krejcikova has played 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.4 games per match.

In her three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Krejcikova has played an average of 22.7 games.

In the past year, Ostapenko has competed in 49 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.4% of the games. She averages 22.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

In five matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Ostapenko has averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 54.5% of those games.

Krejcikova and Ostapenko each have put up two wins in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on May 14, 2023, with Ostapenko coming out on a top 7-6, 6-0.

Ostapenko and Krejcikova have competed in nine sets against each other, with Ostapenko claiming five of them.

Ostapenko and Krejcikova have competed in 80 total games, and Ostapenko has won more often, securing 43 of them.

In four matches between Krejcikova and Ostapenko, they have played 20.0 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

