Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the NFL.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- A total of 10 Cardinals games last season hit the over.
- Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in NFL), and it allowed 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Cardinals won only one game at home last year, but three on the road.
- As favorites last season Arizona recorded just one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.
- The Cardinals won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.
- On the ground, Murray scored three touchdowns and picked up 418 yards.
- James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.
- In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 catches for 300 yards.
- Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.
- Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- Isaiah Simmons collected two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
