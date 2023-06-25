Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- batting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Giants.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .278 with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Walker is batting .350 during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 63.5% of his games this year (47 of 74), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (32.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (18.9%), homering in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 43.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- In 51.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.277
|AVG
|.278
|.355
|OBP
|.327
|.533
|SLG
|.500
|19
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|28
|26/16
|K/BB
|25/11
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 80 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 35th in WHIP (1.221), and 56th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
