The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 81 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .572.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 10th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has homered in 20.5% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 38.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 56.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 21.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .273 AVG .328 .350 OBP .408 .524 SLG .625 18 XBH 21 8 HR 8 20 RBI 21 31/13 K/BB 27/16 7 SB 16

Giants Pitching Rankings