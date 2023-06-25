Ketel Marte and Luis Matos will take the field when the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants meet on Sunday at Oracle Park.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won in 20, or 52.6%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Arizona is 13-14 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 38 of 78 chances this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-4-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-18 23-14 18-12 28-20 33-21 13-11

