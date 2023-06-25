Ryne Nelson takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Oracle Park against Luis Matos and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 90 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is sixth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Arizona has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 404.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.353 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Nelson (3-4) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 15 starts this season, Nelson has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Brewers L 7-5 Away Ryne Nelson Colin Rea 6/21/2023 Brewers W 5-1 Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants L 7-6 Away Merrill Kelly Ryan Walker 6/25/2023 Giants - Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays - Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays - Home Tommy Henry Shane McClanahan 6/29/2023 Rays - Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/30/2023 Angels - Away Merrill Kelly Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels - Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson

