The San Francisco Giants (44-33), who are going for the series sweep, will clash with the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-32) on Sunday, June 25 at Oracle Park, with Anthony DeSclafani starting for the Giants and Ryne Nelson taking the mound for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Giants (-135). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 4.38 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (3-4, 5.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Diamondbacks' matchup against the Giants but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to beat the Giants with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 18, or 50%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 13-13 (50%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

Over the last 10 games, the Giants were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (52.6%) in those games.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 13 of 27 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+170) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 3rd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.