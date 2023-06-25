Player prop bet options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 81 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashing .299/.378/.572 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 24 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Brewers Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 at Brewers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has recorded 81 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.369/.507 on the season.

Marte brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 24 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

DeSclafani Stats

Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) will take the mound for the Giants, his 16th start of the season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

DeSclafani has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

The 33-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 51st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Jun. 20 5.0 8 3 3 6 1 at Cardinals Jun. 14 3.0 7 5 5 7 1 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 6.0 3 2 2 2 4 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 3.0 5 6 5 2 3 vs. Pirates May. 29 7.0 8 3 3 2 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Wade Stats

Wade has put up 64 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.416/.465 so far this season.

Wade hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 17 3-for-5 3 1 5 6 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has put up 74 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.333/.456 so far this year.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 24 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

