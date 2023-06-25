Diamondbacks vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 25
The San Francisco Giants (44-33) have a 2-0 series lead, aiming to sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-32) on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.
The Giants will give the nod to Anthony DeSclafani (4-6, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.31 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 4.38 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (3-4, 5.31 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson
- Nelson (3-4 with a 5.31 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.31, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .299 against him.
- Nelson is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.
- Nelson enters this matchup with 11 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- In two of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
Ryne Nelson vs. Giants
- The opposing Giants offense has the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.420) and ranks ninth in home runs hit (96) in all of MLB. They have a collective .254 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 670 total hits and eighth in MLB play scoring 384 runs.
- In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Nelson has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.714 WHIP while his opponents are batting .350.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani
- The Giants will send DeSclafani (4-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, a 3.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.221 in 15 games this season.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- DeSclafani has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 13 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 51st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th.
Anthony DeSclafani vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB with 404 runs scored this season. They have a .264 batting average this campaign with 90 home runs (12th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in one game, and they have gone 5-for-18 with two doubles and three RBI over five innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.