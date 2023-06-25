Alex Bregman and Freddie Freeman are among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium on Sunday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gonsolin Stats

The Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (4-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Gonsolin has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Jun. 18 5.2 6 7 7 7 3 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 6.0 2 0 0 6 2 at Reds Jun. 6 5.0 5 4 3 5 3 vs. Nationals May. 30 6.0 3 1 1 2 2 at Braves May. 24 5.2 3 3 3 4 2

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 47 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .319/.399/.548 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI (74 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .257/.353/.503 so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Angels Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has recorded 73 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.344/.410 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 24 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 1 vs. Mets Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He's slashing .275/.355/.442 so far this season.

Tucker enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .125 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 24 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

