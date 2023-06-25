The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .314 with 10 doubles, a home run and six walks.

In 63.4% of his 41 games this season, Rivera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 41 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this season (36.6%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 46.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .303 AVG .324 .299 OBP .370 .394 SLG .419 4 XBH 7 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 11/0 K/BB 16/6 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings