Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .774 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Giants.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .239 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Longoria enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- Longoria has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (26.3%), homering in 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.8% of his games this season, Longoria has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 38 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.220
|.286
|OBP
|.292
|.621
|SLG
|.492
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|8
|19/3
|K/BB
|20/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- DeSclafani (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 35th in WHIP (1.221), and 56th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
