Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .261.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 33 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 58 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (32.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.9%).
- In 13 of 58 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|25
|.297
|AVG
|.218
|.330
|OBP
|.263
|.337
|SLG
|.345
|4
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|14
|21/6
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- DeSclafani (4-6) takes the mound for the Giants in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.38 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 51st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
