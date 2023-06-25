Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Giants.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is hitting .297 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 31 walks.
  • Perdomo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .273.
  • Perdomo has recorded a hit in 37 of 62 games this season (59.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (29.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Perdomo has driven in a run in 20 games this season (32.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 29 of 62 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 28
.236 AVG .372
.339 OBP .476
.377 SLG .558
10 XBH 10
2 HR 3
13 RBI 18
24/16 K/BB 16/15
4 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • The Giants are sending DeSclafani (4-6) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.38), 35th in WHIP (1.221), and 56th in K/9 (7) among pitchers who qualify.
