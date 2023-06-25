Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Giants - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .238.
- In 53.3% of his games this season (24 of 45), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (24.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 45 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 19 of 45 games (42.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|.261
|AVG
|.203
|.299
|OBP
|.314
|.435
|SLG
|.203
|9
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|20/5
|K/BB
|11/8
|10
|SB
|6
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Giants allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending DeSclafani (4-6) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 51st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
