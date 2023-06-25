Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on June 25 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 13 walks while hitting .238.

In 53.3% of his games this season (24 of 45), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (24.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 45 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

McCarthy has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 19 of 45 games (42.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 19 .261 AVG .203 .299 OBP .314 .435 SLG .203 9 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 4 20/5 K/BB 11/8 10 SB 6

