The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.507) thanks to 30 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
  • In 54 of 71 games this season (76.1%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (29.6%).
  • In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Marte has had an RBI in 26 games this year (36.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 35
.290 AVG .293
.365 OBP .373
.493 SLG .521
16 XBH 14
5 HR 8
17 RBI 23
25/15 K/BB 25/16
3 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
  • The Giants give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 51st, 1.221 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th.
