Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Giants.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .232 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this year (26.2%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 of 42 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|.279
|AVG
|.195
|.328
|OBP
|.235
|.459
|SLG
|.325
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|13/4
|K/BB
|18/4
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.60 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 22-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
