The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .744 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .282.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 12th in slugging.

Walker enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .421.

In 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%) Walker has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 14 of them (18.7%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.0% of his games this year, Walker has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.0%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .277 AVG .286 .355 OBP .337 .533 SLG .510 19 XBH 19 8 HR 7 24 RBI 29 26/16 K/BB 25/12 1 SB 3

