Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .239 in his past 10 games, 133 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 81 hits, batting .293 this season with 39 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 53 of 74 games this season (71.6%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (28.4%).

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.3%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).

Carroll has an RBI in 28 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .273 AVG .316 .350 OBP .395 .524 SLG .602 18 XBH 21 8 HR 8 20 RBI 21 31/13 K/BB 29/16 7 SB 16

