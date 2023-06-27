Tuesday's game at Chase Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (54-27) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (47-32) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Taj Bradley (5-3, 3.86 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 25, or 69.4%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 19-8, a 70.4% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 56.5% chance to win.

Arizona has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 409.

The Diamondbacks' 4.45 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

