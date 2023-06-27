Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks face Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field on Tuesday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +110. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -130 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 25 of the 36 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (69.4%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Arizona has a 19-8 record (winning 70.4% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arizona has played in 79 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-37-4).

The Diamondbacks have covered 60% of their games this season, going 6-4-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-18 24-14 19-12 28-20 34-21 13-11

