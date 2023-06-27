The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to Ketel Marte for continued success at the plate when they take on Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in baseball with 91 total home runs.

Arizona's .438 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' .265 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Arizona is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (409 total).

The Diamondbacks' .332 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.5 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona's 4.45 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average MLB's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.352).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (9-2) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Gallen is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Gallen will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

In five of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Brewers W 5-1 Away Zac Gallen Julio Teheran 6/22/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants L 7-6 Away Merrill Kelly Ryan Walker 6/25/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays - Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays - Home Tommy Henry Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays - Home Zach Davies Yonny Chirinos 6/30/2023 Angels - Away Merrill Kelly Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels - Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels - Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers

