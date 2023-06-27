The Arizona Diamondbacks (47-32) and the Tampa Bay Rays (54-27) will go head to head in the series opener on Tuesday, June 27 at Chase Field, with Zac Gallen getting the nod for the Diamondbacks and Taj Bradley taking the hill for the Rays. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rays (+110). An 8.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (9-2, 2.84 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-3, 3.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Diamondbacks and Rays matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (-130) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $17.69 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 25 out of the 36 games, or 69.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have gone 19-8 (winning 70.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rays have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.