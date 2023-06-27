Player prop bet options for Corbin Carroll, Wander Franco and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field on Tuesday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (9-2) for his 17th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.84), 16th in WHIP (1.088), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5).

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jun. 21 7.0 3 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 7.0 6 1 1 7 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 5.2 10 5 5 5 2 vs. Braves Jun. 4 6.0 9 3 2 6 1 vs. Rockies May. 30 6.0 5 0 0 7 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 29 walks and 41 RBI (81 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.

He has a .293/.372/.562 slash line so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 24 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 23 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Brewers Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 42 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .294/.373/.518 on the year.

Marte heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 24 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Giants Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Franco Stats

Franco has 84 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He has a .287/.350/.461 slash line on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 80 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .292/.405/.485 so far this season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 22 3-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 3-for-3 1 1 2 7 0

