The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays (54-27) visit the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks (47-32) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (9-2) for the Diamondbacks and Taj Bradley (5-3) for the Rays.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (9-2, 2.84 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-3, 3.86 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (9-2) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.84, a 5.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.088 in 16 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gallen has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

Bradley (5-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.

Bradley heads into the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Bradley has put up seven starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

