Gabriel Moreno -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .255 with nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Moreno has had a hit in 33 of 59 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (23.7%).

He has gone deep in two of 59 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has driven home a run in 19 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (22.0%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .297 AVG .209 .330 OBP .253 .337 SLG .330 4 XBH 7 0 HR 2 11 RBI 14 21/6 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings