Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jake McCarthy (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .240 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 14 walks.
- In 54.3% of his 46 games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 20 games this season (43.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|.261
|AVG
|.210
|.299
|OBP
|.324
|.435
|SLG
|.210
|9
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|20/5
|K/BB
|12/9
|10
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 81 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays are sending Bradley (5-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
