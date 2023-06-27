On Tuesday, Jake McCarthy (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .240 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 14 walks.

In 54.3% of his 46 games this season, McCarthy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 20 games this season (43.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 20 .261 AVG .210 .299 OBP .324 .435 SLG .210 9 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 20/5 K/BB 12/9 10 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings