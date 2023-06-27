Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .795 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.518) and OPS (.890) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Marte enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .316 with three homers.
- In 55 of 72 games this season (76.4%) Marte has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).
- In 19.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this year (37.5%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.290
|AVG
|.299
|.365
|OBP
|.380
|.493
|SLG
|.542
|16
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|25
|25/15
|K/BB
|25/17
|3
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
