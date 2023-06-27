The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .795 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSAZ

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.518) and OPS (.890) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Marte enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .316 with three homers.

In 55 of 72 games this season (76.4%) Marte has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).

In 19.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this year (37.5%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .290 AVG .299 .365 OBP .380 .493 SLG .542 16 XBH 15 5 HR 9 17 RBI 25 25/15 K/BB 25/17 3 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings