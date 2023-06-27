Check out the injury report for the Phoenix Mercury (2-10), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Mercury prepare for their matchup with the Dallas Wings (6-8) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, June 27 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Mercury's most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 97-74 loss to the Storm.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shey Peddy Out Achilles 5.3 1 2.3 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is the Mercury's top scorer (19.1 points per game, eighth in WNBA) and assist person (1.7), and contributes 6.4 rebounds.

Sug Sutton paces the Mercury in assists (5.7 per game), and puts up 11.2 points and 2.7 rebounds. She also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Diana Taurasi is averaging 15 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, making 36.4% of her shots from the floor and 25.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game (eighth in league).

Sophie Cunningham gets the Mercury 13.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. She also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Mercury get 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Michaela Onyenwere.

Mercury vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -3.5 167.5

