Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (2-10) match up against Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (6-8) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Wings matchup.

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings have covered five times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Mercury have won just two games against the spread this season.

Dallas has been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Phoenix has not covered the spread this year (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

In the Wings' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

So far this year, six out of the Mercury's 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

