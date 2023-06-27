Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
Arike Ogunbowale's Dallas Wings (6-8) hit the road to square off against Sug Sutton and the Phoenix Mercury (2-10) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, June 27. Game time is 10:00 PM ET.
Dallas enters this matchup after a 93-83 loss to Los Angeles. The Wings' leading scorer was Ogunbowale, who wound up with 18 points, eight assists and three steals. With a final score of 97-74, Phoenix lost to Seattle the last time out. Moriah Jefferson led the team (18 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT).
Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!
Wings vs. Mercury Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Wings (-165 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+140 to win)
- What's the spread?: Wings (-3.5)
- What's the over/under?: 169.5
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX
Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Mercury Season Stats
- The Mercury are the third-worst team in the WNBA in points scored (77.2 per game) and worst in points conceded (88.4).
- Phoenix is the worst squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (29.3) and eighth in rebounds conceded (35.3).
- The Mercury are sixth in the league in assists (19.4 per game) in 2023.
- Phoenix is the second-worst squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.9) and third-worst in turnovers forced (11.8).
- In 2023 the Mercury are seventh in the league in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (31.4%).
- Defensively, Phoenix is third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.2. It is sixth in 3-point percentage conceded at 34%.
Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.
Mercury Home/Away Splits
- In 2023 the Mercury are averaging more points at home (80 per game) than on the road (75.1). And they are giving up less at home (87.4) than away (89.1).
- Phoenix collects more rebounds per game at home (29.8) than away (28.9), and allows fewer rebounds at home (32.6) than on the road (37.1).
- At home the Mercury are picking up 19.2 assists per game, 0.4 less than away (19.6).
- This year Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (16.4 per game) than away (15.6). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (10.6) than on the road (12.7).
- The Mercury drain more 3-pointers per game at home (7.4) than on the road (6.3), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than on the road (29.1%).
- At home Phoenix allows 8 treys per game, 0.3 fewer than on the road (8.3). It concedes 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 3.8% higher than on the road (32.6%).
Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records
- This season, the Mercury have been the underdog eight times and won one of those games.
- The Mercury have been at least a +140 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
- Phoenix has won twice against the spread this season.
- Phoenix is winless ATS (0-5) when playing as at least a 3.5-point underdog this year.
- The implied probability of a win by the Mercury based on the moneyline is 41.7%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.