Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks while batting .225.

In 46.5% of his 43 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In three games this season, he has homered (7.0%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

In 11 games this season (25.6%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 of 43 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .262 AVG .195 .310 OBP .235 .431 SLG .325 7 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 16/4 K/BB 18/4 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings