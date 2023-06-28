Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals right now have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the entire league at +20000.
Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Cardinals games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game offensively last season (22nd in NFL), and it surrendered 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Cardinals won just one game at home last season, but three on the road.
- Arizona won only one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.
- In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.
Cardinals Impact Players
- In 11 games last year, Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.
- On the ground, Murray scored three touchdowns and accumulated 418 yards.
- In 13 games, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven TDs.
- In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.
- In 12 games a season ago, Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, catching 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).
- Isaiah Simmons compiled two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of June 28 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.