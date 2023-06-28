The Arizona Cardinals right now have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the entire league at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Cardinals games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game offensively last season (22nd in NFL), and it surrendered 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cardinals won just one game at home last season, but three on the road.

Arizona won only one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.

On the ground, Murray scored three touchdowns and accumulated 418 yards.

In 13 games, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.

In 12 games a season ago, Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In the passing game, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, catching 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

Isaiah Simmons compiled two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +5000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +5000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

