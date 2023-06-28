Wednesday, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 24 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly has a double and a walk while batting .200.
  • Kelly has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
  • Kelly has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
.000 AVG .455
.067 OBP .455
.000 SLG .545
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
5/1 K/BB 3/0
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
  • Eflin (9-3) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Rays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.35 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fourth in WHIP (1.032), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.