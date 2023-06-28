Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Wednesday, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 24 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has a double and a walk while batting .200.
- Kelly has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
- Kelly has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|.000
|AVG
|.455
|.067
|OBP
|.455
|.000
|SLG
|.545
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/1
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Eflin (9-3) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Rays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.35 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fourth in WHIP (1.032), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
