Christian Walker and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 23 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks while batting .281.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 10th in slugging.

Walker will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last outings.

Walker has gotten a hit in 49 of 76 games this season (64.5%), including 25 multi-hit games (32.9%).

In 19.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.7% of his games this year, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 51.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .277 AVG .286 .352 OBP .337 .546 SLG .510 20 XBH 19 9 HR 7 25 RBI 29 28/16 K/BB 25/12 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings