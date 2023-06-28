The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 83 hits, batting .296 this season with 40 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 54 of 75 games this year (72.0%), including 22 multi-hit games (29.3%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (21.3%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has had at least one RBI in 38.7% of his games this year (29 of 75), with more than one RBI 11 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 56.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (21.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .279 AVG .316 .354 OBP .395 .544 SLG .602 19 XBH 21 9 HR 8 23 RBI 21 32/13 K/BB 29/16 7 SB 16

Rays Pitching Rankings