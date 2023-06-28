Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 83 hits, batting .296 this season with 40 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 54 of 75 games this year (72.0%), including 22 multi-hit games (29.3%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (21.3%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has had at least one RBI in 38.7% of his games this year (29 of 75), with more than one RBI 11 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 56.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (21.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.279
|AVG
|.316
|.354
|OBP
|.395
|.544
|SLG
|.602
|19
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|21
|32/13
|K/BB
|29/16
|7
|SB
|16
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, one per game).
- Eflin (9-3) is aiming for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.35 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.