Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (54-28) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-32) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on June 28.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (9-3, 3.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Zach Davies (1-4, 7.82 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 7, Diamondbacks 6.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 21 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (417 total, 5.2 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

