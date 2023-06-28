The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 95 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Arizona ranks sixth in the majors with a .440 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 417 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.346 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies (1-4) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In eight starts this season, Davies has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/23/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants L 7-6 Away Merrill Kelly Ryan Walker 6/25/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays - Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays - Home Zach Davies Yonny Chirinos 6/30/2023 Angels - Away Merrill Kelly Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels - Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels - Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Kodai Senga

