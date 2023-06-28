How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
The Tampa Bay Rays and Manuel Margot will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 95 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- Arizona ranks sixth in the majors with a .440 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Arizona has scored 417 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.
- Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.44 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.346 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Davies (1-4) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- In eight starts this season, Davies has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/23/2023
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Logan Webb
|6/24/2023
|Giants
|L 7-6
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Ryan Walker
|6/25/2023
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/27/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Taj Bradley
|6/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zach Eflin
|6/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Griffin Canning
|7/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Tyler Anderson
|7/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Reid Detmers
|7/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kodai Senga
