On Wednesday, June 28 at 9:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (54-28) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-32) at Chase Field. Zach Eflin will get the ball for the Rays, while Zach Davies will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +130 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (9-3, 3.35 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-4, 7.82 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 49, or 71%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 35-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (79.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 3-3 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (53.8%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 5-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll - 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +325 - 2nd

