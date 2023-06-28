Jose Siri carries a two-game homer streak into the Tampa Bay Rays' (54-28) game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-32) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Chase Field.

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (9-3) for the Rays and Zach Davies (1-4) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (9-3, 3.35 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-4, 7.82 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.82 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.82, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .315 against him.

Davies has one quality start under his belt this season.

Davies heads into this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (9-3) will take the mound for the Rays, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, a 5.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.032 in 14 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 3.35 ERA ranks 20th, 1.032 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.

