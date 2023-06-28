Emmanuel Rivera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 24, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

  • Rivera has 10 doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .314.
  • Rivera has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 41 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 15 games this year (36.6%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 46.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 21
.303 AVG .324
.299 OBP .370
.394 SLG .419
4 XBH 7
1 HR 0
6 RBI 14
11/0 K/BB 16/6
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.65 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
  • Eflin aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.35 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fourth in WHIP (1.032), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
