Evan Longoria and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Rays.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .244 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 21 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 40 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (27.5%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has an RBI in 15 of 40 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season (45.0%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .279 AVG .210 .313 OBP .290 .672 SLG .468 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 8 20/4 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings