The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.135 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 157 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .256 with nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Moreno has recorded a hit in 34 of 60 games this year (56.7%), including 14 multi-hit games (23.3%).

In 60 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Moreno has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (20 of 60), with two or more RBI four times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 60 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 26 .298 AVG .209 .327 OBP .253 .337 SLG .330 4 XBH 7 0 HR 2 12 RBI 14 22/6 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 0

