Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.135 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 157 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .256 with nine doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Moreno has recorded a hit in 34 of 60 games this year (56.7%), including 14 multi-hit games (23.3%).
- In 60 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Moreno has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (20 of 60), with two or more RBI four times (6.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 60 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|26
|.298
|AVG
|.209
|.327
|OBP
|.253
|.337
|SLG
|.330
|4
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|22/6
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, one per game).
- Eflin looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.35 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
