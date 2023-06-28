On Wednesday, Jake McCarthy (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .241 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 14 walks.

McCarthy enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263.

In 26 of 47 games this season (55.3%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).

In 47 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

In nine games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 20 of 47 games (42.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 20 .260 AVG .210 .297 OBP .324 .427 SLG .210 9 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 12/9 11 SB 6

Rays Pitching Rankings