Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jake McCarthy (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .241 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs and 14 walks.
- McCarthy enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263.
- In 26 of 47 games this season (55.3%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).
- In 47 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- In nine games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 20 of 47 games (42.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|20
|.260
|AVG
|.210
|.297
|OBP
|.324
|.427
|SLG
|.210
|9
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|12/9
|11
|SB
|6
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, one per game).
- Eflin will aim to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.35 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.35 ERA ranks 20th, 1.032 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
