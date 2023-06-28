Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .195 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on June 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .271 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 47 of 68 games this season (69.1%), including 17 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (14.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 28 games this season (41.2%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season (24 of 68), with two or more runs five times (7.4%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.276
|AVG
|.266
|.331
|OBP
|.312
|.522
|SLG
|.430
|19
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|18
|27/10
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Rays will send Eflin (9-3) to make his 15th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.35 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.35), fifth in WHIP (1.032), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
