Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Thursday, Alek Thomas (hitting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .226 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight walks.
- Thomas has had a hit in 21 of 44 games this season (47.7%), including multiple hits eight times (18.2%).
- In 6.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season (25.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|.261
|AVG
|.195
|.307
|OBP
|.235
|.420
|SLG
|.325
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|16/4
|K/BB
|18/4
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Chirinos makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.
