Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.
Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- The Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Arizona ranked 22nd in total offense (323.5 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per game) last season.
- Last year the Cardinals had three wins on the road, but only one at home.
- Arizona won only one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.
- In the NFC West, the Cardinals won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.
- Also, Murray rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.
- In 13 games, James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven TDs.
- In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.
- In 12 games a season ago, Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- Isaiah Simmons posted two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of June 29 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.