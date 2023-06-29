On Thursday, Corbin Carroll (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has 84 hits, which ranks first among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .296 with 40 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Carroll has gotten a hit in 55 of 76 games this season (72.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (28.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (16 of 76), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carroll has driven in a run in 29 games this year (38.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 55.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (21.1%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 35
.278 AVG .316
.351 OBP .395
.536 SLG .602
19 XBH 21
9 HR 8
23 RBI 21
34/13 K/BB 29/16
8 SB 16

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.63).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
  • The Rays will send Chirinos (3-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
