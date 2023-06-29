Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rays - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Thursday, Corbin Carroll (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 84 hits, which ranks first among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .296 with 40 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 55 of 76 games this season (72.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (28.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (16 of 76), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has driven in a run in 29 games this year (38.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 55.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (21.1%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.278
|AVG
|.316
|.351
|OBP
|.395
|.536
|SLG
|.602
|19
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|21
|34/13
|K/BB
|29/16
|8
|SB
|16
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Chirinos (3-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.91 ERA and 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
