Thursday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (55-28) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (48-33) at Chase Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 3:40 PM ET on June 29.

The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (3-3) for the Rays and Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 21, or 52.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 15 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.2 runs per game (419 total).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.42 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule