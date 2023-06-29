How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays will play on Thursday at Chase Field, at 3:40 PM ET, with Ketel Marte and Yandy Diaz among those expected to produce at the plate.
Diamondbacks vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 95 total home runs.
- Arizona is sixth in baseball, slugging .439.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in the majors with a .265 batting average.
- Arizona has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (419 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Arizona's 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks average baseball's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.340).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Pfaadt makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The righty is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Giants
|L 8-5
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Logan Webb
|6/24/2023
|Giants
|L 7-6
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Ryan Walker
|6/25/2023
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/27/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Taj Bradley
|6/28/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Zach Eflin
|6/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Griffin Canning
|7/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Tyler Anderson
|7/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Reid Detmers
|7/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kodai Senga
|7/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Max Scherzer
