The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays will play on Thursday at Chase Field, at 3:40 PM ET, with Ketel Marte and Yandy Diaz among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 95 total home runs.

Arizona is sixth in baseball, slugging .439.

The Diamondbacks rank third in the majors with a .265 batting average.

Arizona has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (419 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Arizona's 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 21st-ranked WHIP (1.340).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Pfaadt makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

The righty is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Giants L 8-5 Away Zach Davies Logan Webb 6/24/2023 Giants L 7-6 Away Merrill Kelly Ryan Walker 6/25/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Pfaadt Yonny Chirinos 6/30/2023 Angels - Away Merrill Kelly Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels - Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels - Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Kodai Senga 7/5/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Max Scherzer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.